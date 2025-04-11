© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Outside/In

Outside/In: The bee's sneeze, or why allergies are getting worse

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Felix Poon,
Outside/In
Published April 11, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
A close-up of a honeybee dusted with pollen inside a petaled flower.
Egor Kamelev on Pexels
A honeybee dusted with pollen busy inside a petaled flower

Allergies have been documented in historical records dating as far back as 2,400 years ago, when Hippocrates wrote about “hostile humors” in some people who suffered badly after eating cheese. But why do we experience them to begin with? What even is an allergy? Are allergies on the rise? And why are some mere nuisances, while others are deadly?

This episode is a roundup of allergy stories — from the mundane to the frightful — and a round up of allergy questions. We brought in Dr. Theresa MacPhail, author of Allergic: Our Irritated Bodies in a Changing World, to help provide some answers.

This is part three of our “Things That Can Kill You” miniseries, which also explored poison and venom.

Featuring Beni Osei Duker, Theresa MacPhail, Dwayne Smith, and Lily Ko.

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

Check out Theresa MacPhail’s book, Allergic: Our Irritated Bodies in a Changing World.

Read up on the different hypotheses on why we get allergies in the first place:

Learn about the history of the EpiPen.

A black and white photo of Theresa MacPhail’s dad, James MacPhail, on duty in Vietnam. He's sitting, one knee up, casual, surrounded by what appear to be sandbags.
Courtesy of Theresa MacPhail.
Theresa MacPhail’s dad, James MacPhail, on duty in Vietnam.

CREDITS

This podcast is hosted by Nate Hegyi.

This episode was reported, produced, and mixed by Felix Poon.

It was edited by Taylor Quimby.

Our staff includes Justine Paradis, Marina Henke and Kate Dario.

Our executive producer is Taylor Quimby.

Rebecca Lavoie is NHPR’s Director of On-Demand Audio.

Our music is by Blue Dot Sessions, Particle House, and Caro Luna.

Our theme music is by Breakmaster Cylinder.

Outside/In is a production of New Hampshire Public Radio.
Felix Poon
Felix Poon first came to NHPR in 2020 as an intern, producing episodes for Outside/In, Civics 101, and The Second Greatest Show on Earth. He went to work for Gimlet Media’s How to Save a Planet before returning in 2021 as a producer for Outside/In. Felix’s Outside/In episode Ginkgo Love was featured on Spotify's Best Podcasts of 2020.
See stories by Felix Poon
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In
