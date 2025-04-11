Outside/In: The bee's sneeze, or why allergies are getting worse

Allergies have been documented in historical records dating as far back as 2,400 years ago, when Hippocrates wrote about “hostile humors” in some people who suffered badly after eating cheese. But why do we experience them to begin with? What even is an allergy? Are allergies on the rise? And why are some mere nuisances, while others are deadly?

This episode is a roundup of allergy stories — from the mundane to the frightful — and a round up of allergy questions. We brought in Dr. Theresa MacPhail, author of Allergic: Our Irritated Bodies in a Changing World, to help provide some answers.

This is part three of our “Things That Can Kill You” miniseries, which also explored poison and venom.

Featuring Beni Osei Duker, Theresa MacPhail, Dwayne Smith, and Lily Ko.

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

Check out Theresa MacPhail’s book, Allergic: Our Irritated Bodies in a Changing World.

Read up on the different hypotheses on why we get allergies in the first place:



Learn about the history of the EpiPen.

Courtesy of Theresa MacPhail. Theresa MacPhail’s dad, James MacPhail, on duty in Vietnam.



