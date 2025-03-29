Outside/In: Tasting the forbidden fruit

A few months ago, we got an email from a listener who tried a bit of a very poisonous apple and lived to tell the tale. Ultimately, he was fine. But the incident left him full of questions.

We figured, why not run with that curiosity? We put a call out for all of your poison related queries and you delivered: How much should you worry about those green potatoes in your pantry? Could our car tires be poisoning the environment?

It’s another Outside/Inbox roundup on the show this week. Buckle up.



Are green potatoes toxic? Are invasive browntail moths expanding their range? Is hydroxyapatite an effective substitute for fluoride? How much toxic airborne pollution is contributed by vehicle tires?

Featuring Hussein Elgridly, Deborah Blum, Andy Robinson, Angela Mech, Kyle Lombard and Heejung Jung.

This is the first part of a “Things That Can Kill You” mini-series. Up next, we tackle venom and allergies.

Check out the breakthrough paper where scientists identified 6PPD-quinone as the culprit for mass Coho salmon die-offs in the Pacific Northwest.

For our New Hampshire listeners, you can report sightings of brown tail moths at nhbugs.org.

