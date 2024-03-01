The disappearing dunes of 'Dune' — and the people working to save them

A century ago, coastal dunes threatened to overwhelm the city of Florence, Oregon. The sand swallowed roads, highways and houses. When “Dune” author Frank Herbert visited the area in 1957, he was stunned by the awesome power of the sand. Eventually, it inspired his fictional desert planet, Arrakis.

But now, the dunes that inspired “Dune” are disappearing.

To solve the sand problem, the U.S. Forest Service planted dunes with non-native beachgrass, hoping its strong roots would keep the dunes in place.

The strategy worked — too well. The grass spread, out-competing native species and transforming the dunes. At one popular spot, roughly 60% of what was once open sand is now gone.

Outside/In Producer Justine Paradis traveled to the Oregon Coast to see the mountains of sand that inspired a sci-fi classic and meet the people working to save them.

Featuring Dina Pavlis, Patty Whereat Phillips and Jesse Beers.

1 of 7 — dune planting 1936 arthur rothstein service-pnp-fsa-8b27000-8b27800-8b27856r - Copy.jpg An archival photo taken in 1936-37 of a beachgrass planting project in the dunes. Arthur Rothstein / Library of Congress 2 of 7 — dunes - shadows and light 1.jpeg Spiky dead trees poke out of a dune north of Florence, Oregon. Known as "ghost trees," they are buried by sand and much taller than they appear. Justine Paradis 3 of 7 — image00033.jpeg Not only does this non-native beachgrass transform the dune plant community, but when they interact with the wind, they also change the shape of the landscape. This grassy foredune is a "creation of the European beachgrass."

Justine Paradis 4 of 7 — dunes - Dina walk - ponds (4).jpeg Dina Pavlis and Kevin Mittge walking between ephemeral ponds (surrounded by European beachgrass) north of Florence, Oregon. Justine Paradis / Library of Congress 5 of 7 — fred meyer - fence (1).jpeg A somewhat comically low fence between a dune and the back of a grocery store in Florence, Oregon. Locals regularly spot tractors hauling sand off the parking lot here. Justine Paradis 6 of 7 — more dune (36).jpeg Jesse Beers, overlooking a dune plain. His hat is woven from the inner bark of Western red cedar. Jesse is the cultural stewardship manager for the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpquaws and Siuslaw Indians. Justine Paradis 7 of 7 — image00250.jpeg The Oregon coast is also famous for the impending risk of a massive tsunami. These signs are everywhere in town. Justine Paradis

Links

These aerial photos demonstrate the dramatic changes in the Oregon dunes.

Dina Pavlis’ Secrets of the Oregon Dunes Facebook page.

The Oregon dunes are the setting of an episode of “Lassie” (1964), in which a little girl gets lost in a sand storm. New hires at the Forest Service in Florence are shown this film during new staff orientation.

The Siuslaw Public Library in Florence is home to the eclectic Frank Herbert collection, as reported by Oregon Public Broadcasting. These are books donated by Herbert’s daughter which he was reading at the time he wrote ‘Dune,’ and are available to the public. Plenty of people make the pilgrimage to browse the collection, which includes titles on the desert, politics in the Middle East, computation, Scottish folk singing, rug hooking, and much more.

Frank Herbert originally visited Florence to research a proposed magazine article on the Forest Service’s dune, as reported on the Siuslaw News. His (unsuccessful) proposal, “They Stopped the Moving Sands,” can be read in “The Road to Dune.”

An episode of the podcast Endless Thread about the time a six-year-old boy fell into a tree hole (he’s fine now) in Michigan City, Ind.

Credits

Outside/In is hosted by Nate Hegyi.

This story was reported, produced, and mixed by Justine Paradis. It was edited by Taylor Quimby and Katie Colaneri.

Our team also includes Felix Poon.

NHPR’s Director of Podcasts is Rebecca Lavoie.

Special thanks to Meg Spencer, Kegen Benson, Armand Rebischke and Kevin Mittge.

Music by Sarah the Illstrumentalist, Elm Lake, Chris Zabriskie, and Blue Dot Sessions.

Outside/In is a production of New Hampshire Public Radio.