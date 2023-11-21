Outside/In: Why did the road cross the chicken?
For humans, roads epitomize freedom. For wildlife, it’s a different story: 1 million animals are killed by cars every day in the U.S. alone.
How did our infrastructure turn so deadly? And what are people trying to do about it?
In this episode, we look at how two very different species are impacted by roads. Along the way, we visit a turtle rescue clinic, hear about a celebrity cougar that was trapped in the Hollywood Hills, and find out what it took to fund what will soon be the world’s largest wildlife bridge.
Featuring Ben Goldfarb, Alexxia Bell, Natasha Nowick, and Michaela Conder.
CREDITS
Host: Nate Hegyi
Reported, produced, and mixed by Felix Poon.
Edited by Taylor Quimby.
Our team also includes Justine Paradis.
Rebecca Lavoie is our Executive Producer.
Music for this episode by Jay Varton, Rand Aldo, and Blue Dot Sessions.
Theme music by Breakmaster Cylinder.
Outside/In is a production of New Hampshire Public Radio.