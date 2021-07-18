Wildlife Restoration

-
It's been about two decades since the government project began to preserve New Hampshire's state butterfly, the Karner blue. Since then, the Karners have…
-
The Nashua River is one step closer to federal protections that are decades in the making.Federal lawmakers from New Hampshire and Massachusetts…
-
We started the day on Appledore Island, just outside Portsmouth Harbor. The Shoals Marine Lab, resident there, traces its history back to 1928. Among the…
-
In a meeting Wednesday, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission began a discussion on whether to open a bobcat trapping season. The proposal is far…
-
A National Park For MaineEarthTalk®E - The Environmental MagazineDear EarthTalk: What’s the latest on the proposal to turn parts of the Northern Forest in Maine into a big…
-
Today is the first day of a quintessential Granite State tradition: turkey hunting season. Every year around 20,000 New Englanders sign up to hunt turkeys…