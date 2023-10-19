© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Outside/In

Environmental disinformation is getting weirder

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jeongyoon Han,
Outside/In
Published October 19, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT
An X "community note," giving context to a post that claims an image depicts flooding in an LA Metro Station, reads: "This is a joke tweet however it is being misinterpreted as fact. This is the 'Earthquake' part of the Studio Tour in Universal Hollywood Studios park."

During disasters, people flock to social media to share warnings, coordinate in real-time, and share images of the destruction. But others use the chaos of breaking news events to spread false information.

On today’s episode, we’re exploring the rise of fake news in the environmental space, from #HawaiiNotUkraine to a news site spreading climate disinformation in Wyoming. Plus, we speak to the people fighting back, including a community fact-checker correcting earthquake disinformation on X.

Featuring Celeste Labedz, Carline Orr Bueno, and Jem Bartholomew

LINKS

This article, written before Elon Musk took over X, profiled Celeste Labedz and some other folks fighting disinformation on social media. (Poynter)

Check out Caroline Orr Bueno’s substack newsletter, Weaponized, and her piece about the #HawaiiNotUkraine hashtag.

Jem Bartholomew’s story about the sudden growth of a Wyoming news site that’s rife with climate disinformation. (CJR)

CREDITS

Host: Nate Hegyi

Reported and produced by Jeongyoon Han

Mixed by Taylor Quimby

Edited by Taylor Quimby, with help from Felix Poon and Nate Hegyi.

NHPR’s Director of On-Demand Audio is Rebecca Lavoie.

Music by Blue Dot Sessions

Our theme music is by Breakmaster Cylinder.

Outside/In is a production of New Hampshire Public Radio.

