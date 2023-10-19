Environmental disinformation is getting weirder

During disasters, people flock to social media to share warnings, coordinate in real-time, and share images of the destruction. But others use the chaos of breaking news events to spread false information.

On today’s episode, we’re exploring the rise of fake news in the environmental space, from #HawaiiNotUkraine to a news site spreading climate disinformation in Wyoming. Plus, we speak to the people fighting back, including a community fact-checker correcting earthquake disinformation on X.

Featuring Celeste Labedz, Carline Orr Bueno, and Jem Bartholomew

LINKS

This article, written before Elon Musk took over X, profiled Celeste Labedz and some other folks fighting disinformation on social media. (Poynter)

Check out Caroline Orr Bueno’s substack newsletter, Weaponized, and her piece about the #HawaiiNotUkraine hashtag.

Jem Bartholomew’s story about the sudden growth of a Wyoming news site that’s rife with climate disinformation. (CJR)

Host: Nate Hegyi

Reported and produced by Jeongyoon Han

