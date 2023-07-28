© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Outside/In: What's really in your wine?

Outside/In
Published July 28, 2023
A person lifts a glass of rosé, tilting it in front of a background of blue sky and sea. The dark pink and bright blue are beautiful together.
Justine Paradis
/
A close examination of a glass of rosé.

Wine is considered to be an expression of a place and climate, a reflection of centuries-old traditions. But these days, a lot of wine is a product of an industrialized agricultural system, and just as processed as the bulk of products in the grocery store.

Today on Outside/In, we take a look at what really goes into your wine, and at a growing movement exploring just how “natural” wine can be.

Featuring Julia Furukawa, Helen Johannesen, and Lee Campbell, with appearances by Lucy Leske, Steve Paradis, Jenny Paradis, Elsie Turner Matthews, and Samuel Golding.

Outside/In is a podcast. Listen on the platform of your choice.

5 tips for navigating the world of natural wine

1. As host of the Wineface podcast, Helen Johannesen likes to say, “wine is for enjoying and wine is for everyone,” but it’s also a luxury. Still, you can get natural wines for $20 a bottle or less. The hard part is finding them.

2. If you’re trying to figure out whether a wine is natural or not, turn the bottle around and look at the importer on the back. There are certain importers who seek out small producers who are aligned with the natural wine movement. A couple of importers with such a reputation are Zev Rovine and Jenny & Francois.

3. If possible, find a local brick-and-mortar wine shop. Developing a relationship with a physical shop is a great way to help you find the wine you’re looking for. Plus, wine shops often offer free or low-cost tastings, which can help you figure out what you like without spending a ton of money. There are online wine subscription services that have natural wines as well, but take care when selecting one.

4. If you’re just dipping your toe into the natural wine world, start with what you like. If you love Sauvignon Blanc, try a natural bottle of the same variety.

5. Last, have a good time! Try not to get intimidated or think that you have to be completely pure about it. Again, in the end, wine is supposed to be fun.

Julia Furukawa stands in Market Basket, holding a tube of lipstick, an inscrutable expression on her face.
Justine Paradis
/
NHPR's Julia Furukawa in Market Basket, on a mission to compare the ingredient disclosures on various products in the grocery store.

Links

Lee Campbell is a partner in a Virginia winery called Common Wealth Crush.

Helen Johannesen is a partner in Jon & Vinny’s and Helen’s Wines, a wine shop and delivery club in Los Angeles. She’s also the host of Wineface podcast, with episodes covering the basics of natural wine, a deeper dive on the specific grapes (like pinot noir), and an introduction to certain styles, like orange wine.

Julia Furukawa is the host of All Things Considered at New Hampshire Public Radio. Check out her investigative reporting on a lack of evidence for some claims of Abenaki ancestry in New England. 

Outside/In's newsletter is just as fun to read as the podcast is to listen to. Plus, it's free. Sign up here.

Environment Outside/InwineMarkets & Food
