Environment
By Degrees: Covering Climate Change

NH communities can get help swapping out diesel vehicles for EVs under new program

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mara Hoplamazian
Published July 14, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT
Sign for an EV charging station.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Local governments looking to replace diesel vehicles with electric ones can now get funding for almost all of the cost through a new program from New Hampshire’s Department of Environmental Services.

Cities, towns, school districts, and transit agencies can apply for their share of $10 million allocated under the Granite State Clean Fleets program through mid-October.

State regulators say the program will cover up to 80% of the costs for newer diesel vehicles, or 95% of the costs for an upgrade to electric vehicles, including the chargers and infrastructure needed.

Money for those projects comes from a portion of the New Hampshire Volkswagen Mitigation Trust, a $30 million fund created from a settlement with the car maker Volkswagen over emissions violations.

The state has a separate clean diesel grant program, which covers up to 45% of the cost for switching to electric vehicles, or 25% of the cost for upgrading to newer diesel. That program is open to businesses, nonprofits, schools and state agencies, as well as local governments. Those applications are open through mid-September.

Tags
Environment Electric VehiclesDepartment of Environmental ServicesTransportationgrants
Mara Hoplamazian reports on climate change, energy, and the environment for NHPR.
