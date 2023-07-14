NH communities can get help swapping out diesel vehicles for EVs under new program
Local governments looking to replace diesel vehicles with electric ones can now get funding for almost all of the cost through a new program from New Hampshire’s Department of Environmental Services.
Cities, towns, school districts, and transit agencies can apply for their share of $10 million allocated under the Granite State Clean Fleets program through mid-October.
State regulators say the program will cover up to 80% of the costs for newer diesel vehicles, or 95% of the costs for an upgrade to electric vehicles, including the chargers and infrastructure needed.
Money for those projects comes from a portion of the New Hampshire Volkswagen Mitigation Trust, a $30 million fund created from a settlement with the car maker Volkswagen over emissions violations.
The state has a separate clean diesel grant program, which covers up to 45% of the cost for switching to electric vehicles, or 25% of the cost for upgrading to newer diesel. That program is open to businesses, nonprofits, schools and state agencies, as well as local governments. Those applications are open through mid-September.