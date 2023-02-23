Who owns the sky?
If you own land in the United States, do you also own the airspace above it? In other words, who owns the sky?
The answer begins with a medieval Roman principle of property rights, which made it all the way to American courts: “Whoever owns the soil, it is theirs up to Heaven and down to Hell."
We asked our friends Nick Capodice and Hannah McCarthy, cohosts of Civics 101, to join us to explore the uniquely American philosophy of property, to the moon and back.
Featuring Colin Jerolmack, Michael Heller, George Anthony Long, and Deondre Smiles.