NH House votes to remove income limits for Education Freedom Accounts

This story was originally produced by the Concord Monitor. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The New Hampshire House of Representatives voted to remove income requirements for the state’s school choice program starting in July 2026 in a win for the Legislature’s increased Republican majority.

The vote, 198-180, on House Bill 115 cleared the way for expansion of the Education Freedom Account program. It now heads to the House Finance Committee and would continue on to the Republican-controlled Senate, then to Gov. Kelly Ayotte if passed.

“Education should not be a one-size-fits-all approach, because one size does not fit all,” said Salem Rep. Valerie McDonnell, who sponsored the bill. “This change levels the playing field.”

The program’s income cap will be temporarily increased to 400% of the federal poverty level before it’s done away with entirely. Democrats, who’ve tried to curtail the program, saying it takes badly needed money away from traditional public schools. Opponents argue the expansion is fiscally irresponsible and that the program lacks accountability and outcome measures.

“This legislation fails to meet our basic obligation to fiscal responsibility for the taxpayers we all represent during a time of a looming budget crisis,” said Rep. Hope Damon, a Croydon Democrat, urging her colleagues to defeat the legislation.

Ten Republicans also voted against their party’s effort, including Louise Andrus of Salisbury.

The state-funded voucher program, which began in 2021, gives money to families who wish to pursue alternative education for their children like private school or homeschooling. Currently, it’s only available to families with a household income of 350% or less of the federal poverty level, which is $112,525 for a family of four.

Estimates on how much it’ll cost to make the program universally available differ vastly. It currently runs on about $27.7 million each year, and different groups said it could cost as little as $6 million or as much as $102 million, though a Monitor analysis found the organizations that reached those conclusions were calculating it differently.

Democrats attempted in last-minute floor amendments to limit the expansion and require income verification for families in the program but those attempts failed along party lines.

