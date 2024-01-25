'The mood is very somber' at UNH amid deep cuts to campus jobs and programs

This story was originally published by Seacoastonline. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Wellness and information technology workers, the campus art museum and dozens of school staff members have been eliminated as part of the University of New Hampshire’s planned $14 million in cuts coming amid declining undergraduate enrollment.

UNH President James Dean announced on Jan. 16 roughly 75 employees were being laid off as a result of a “budget reset,” which the school first notified its community about last October. At that time, Dean called on the school’s unit leaders to adjust their current fiscal year budgets so the university could cut back on its anticipated expenses by 4%.

The six dozen-plus employees being laid off this winter were given 45 days notice last week. Those directly affected will receive severance pay, health insurance continuation and access to job placement services, according to Dean.

