Dover School Board to consider book removal request

This story was originally published by Seacoastonline. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Dover School Board members will convene Wednesday to vote on whether to remove a book from the Dover High School library after a resident’s bid to have it taken off the shelves.

Author Barry Lyga’s 2007 book “Boy Toy” is the subject of taxpayer Julie Porter’s request for reconsideration filed with the school district last school year. The plot centers around a high school boy who was molested by a former teacher and the trauma he endures.

The book is not required reading for students and has been offered in the Dover High School library since 2008.

Porter's appeal of the book with the school district notes she believes the book should be withdrawn from all students, that its theme or purpose is “pedophilia,” and alleges that the book was acquired with public funds in violation of the law, according to School Board agenda materials. Porter’s recommendation is that the book is for students aged 18 or older.

