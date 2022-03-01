© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your State, Your Station: Celebrate the Granite State and local, independent public radio by joining as a sustainer.
All Things Considered

The Big Question: How has the pandemic changed the way you think about work?

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Julia Furukawa,
Peter Biello
Published March 1, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST
A top-down photo of hands on a computer keyboard. An iPhone sits to the side on a wooden table.
Cytonn Photography
/
Unsplash
Joined the Great Resignation? Love working from home? Need the office now more than ever?

We want to hear from you about the big (and small) questions that shape our lives. Then, we want to put you on the air. Each month, we ask a new question, collect your recorded responses, and air some of them on All Things Considered with host Peter Biello.

As we continue to process the pandemic, many people are rethinking their relationship with work.

Many have had the option to work from home for the past two years. Many others, as essential workers, haven't had that option available to them at all.

And many have chosen to leave the workforce altogether in what some are calling the "Great Resignation"

What are you thinking when it comes to work after the past two years?

This month's Big Question is: "How has the pandemic affected the way you think about work?"

Here’s how to send us your thoughts:

Email us your answer to voices@nhpr.org or send us your thoughts through the NHPR app.

  • Download the NHPR app by searching “NHPR” on the Apple App Store for iPhones or iPads, or the Google Play Store for Androids.
  • Open the app and go to the menu using the button with three lines in the top left corner.
  • Select “Talk to Us.”
  • Press the microphone button, and talk away!
  • Click the blue “SEND” button to draft an email
  • Send your voice straight to our inboxes.
Steps to take in the NHPR app to submit an answer for The Big Question

Things to remember:

  • Start with your first name and the town or city where you live
  • Limit your voice memo to 1 minute

Tags

All Things Considered The Big QuestionCommunity Engagement
Julia Furukawa
Julia Furukawa joined the NHPR team in 2021 as a fellow producing All Things Considered after working as a reporter and editor for The Paris News in Texas and a freelancer for KNKX Public Radio in Seattle.
See stories by Julia Furukawa
Peter Biello
Peter Biello is the host of All Things Considered and Writers on a New England Stage at New Hampshire Public Radio. He has served as a producer/announcer/host of Weekend Edition Saturday at Vermont Public Radio and as a reporter/host of Morning Edition at WHQR in Wilmington, North Carolina.
See stories by Peter Biello