YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING SPECIAL ENGAGEMENT

TICKETS ON SALE MON NOV 2 – FILM • PLAYS NOV 6 – 12. THREE SHOWS DAILY.

You Can See Everything is a startling, darkly funny documentary from Nathan Fielder, (The Rehearsal, Nathan for You), and Lance Oppenheim, (Some Kind of Heaven, Spermworld, Ren Faire). Beginning just 34 days before Elizabeth Holmes reports to prison, the filmmakers gain extraordinary access to the disgraced Theranos founder and her partner, Billy Evans. Once celebrated as a Silicon Valley visionary, Holmes promised to revolutionize medicine with technology capable of performing numerous blood tests using a tiny sample. The company’s claims unraveled, and she was convicted in 2022 on four investor-fraud-related counts and sentenced to 11 years and three months in federal prison. What begins as an intimate account of her final weeks of freedom becomes an unpredictable, three-year exploration of deception, persuasion and the uneasy relationship between a filmmaker and a subject determined to control her own story.

The film has become a remarkable theatrical phenomenon with its first two weeks’ box office of over $45 million placing it among the highest-grossing documentaries. Enthusiastic word of mouth and intense discussion of its surprises have helped turn an unconventional, nearly three-hour film into a must-see cultural event and fueled speculation that it could become the first documentary ever nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture alongside its prospects for Best Documentary Feature (these remain possibilities, not announced nominations). Critics have embraced its combination of psychological tension, comedy and formal invention, with98% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

“One of the most intellectually stimulating, wildly entertaining and formally daring documentaries I’ve seen in years.” — Tom Santilli, Movie Show Plus, quoted on Rotten Tomatoes

Rated R for language and some graphic nudity.