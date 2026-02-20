York County Blues Festival - Waterboro, Maine
York County Blues Festival - Waterboro, Maine
Event opens with the Deej SG and Co Pre-Show Jam featuring Deej, Voodoo Clowns with Bruce Little on drums and Tim Lowe guest guitarist. Voodoo Clowns will perform a set at 4:00pm, joined by Deej SG and Tim Lowe at 4:30. Memphis Lightning takes the stage at approx. 5:00pm and this year's international touring headliner will be The Cold Stares. Great food at reasonable prices and adult beverages available from Rustic Taps.
Friendship Park
$20.00
03:15 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Waterboro Recreation
207-247-6166
rec@waterboromaine.gov
Friendship Park
255 Old Alfred RoadWaterboro, Maine 04030