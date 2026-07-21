Featured artists:

MJ BENSON - SARAH CASSANI - DREW DIPASQUALE - AMY VANDER ELS - ALICIA INES ETHRIDGE - JOE FLAHERTY - SHANNA FLIEGEL - TERRY GOLSON - CARA GONIER - ERIC KATZMAN - DUSTAN KNIGHT - ADAM KRAUSS - ALEX LEITH - CINDY MAUCHI - DYLAN METRANO - ROSE UMERLIK - BUNKT_

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Discover your next favorite artwork and meet the artist behind it at the 3S Artspace YART Sale!

We’re shaking things up this year: we've curated a group of 17 celebrated artists from the Seacoast region and beyond to bring work from their studio archives to sell directly to you–– all at accessible price points (25–40% below typical market rates). Plus, 3S lowers our commission, so artists and shoppers both benefit with each piece sold.

Browse each artist's booth filled with experimental works, hidden gems, past exhibition pieces, and works both large and small. Whether you're starting your art collection or adding to one, the YART Sale is an opportunity to acquire original artwork and connect directly with the artists who made it.

Be sure to also explore our Second Look tables*, featuring works generously donated to 3S by our community of collectors and available at irresistible prices! Plus, enjoy drinks from the bar, a big sale in the Shop at 3S, artwork raffles, and unexpected finds throughout the day.

Your purchase supports artists + 3S Artspace

By shopping at the YART Sale, you are supporting both the artists and 3S Artspace, a 501(c)(3) contemporary arts non-profit. Thank you for helping us fulfill our mission to cultivate curiosity, creativity, and community.