WOODSHOP – Pick Your Project

The Canvas Roadshow/ Hammer & Stain is the perfect place to escape and create! Join our public DIY Workshops were we will guide you through a step by step process of transforming unfinished projects into personalized artistic creations. You will be able to customize your own wood project using our wide selection of stain and paint. Want to explore a little more? Try techniques to enhance your project or while you are in studio check out our accessories to make your sign truly one of a kind.

