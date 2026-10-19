Wonder & Wellness Speaker Series: “Digital Wellness for Families” with Media Power Youth

Our popular Wonder and Wellness speaker series returns this fall! CMNH has partnered with a variety of local mental and emotional wellbeing professionals to offer an educational, free speaker series designed for parents and caregivers to support their children’s and their own emotional wellbeing. Join Media Power Youth for a conversation about how children are engaging with media and technology and what that can mean for their wellbeing, learning, and relationships. Families will learn practical strategies for encouraging healthy media habits and creating ongoing conversations about technology at home. The session will also include time for questions and discussion around screen time, cell phones, and raising children in an

increasingly digital world. https://www.mediapoweryouth.org/ These workshops include a simple pizza dinner (5–5:15pm) as well as limited free childcare for ages 4 and up (must use bathroom independently) for participating families during speaker presentation (5:15–6:30pm).

