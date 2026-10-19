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Wonder & Wellness Speaker Series: “Digital Wellness for Families” with Media Power Youth

Wonder & Wellness Speaker Series: “Digital Wellness for Families” with Media Power Youth

Our popular Wonder and Wellness speaker series returns this fall! CMNH has partnered with a variety of local mental and emotional wellbeing professionals to offer an educational, free speaker series designed for parents and caregivers to support their children’s and their own emotional wellbeing. Join Media Power Youth for a conversation about how children are engaging with media and technology and what that can mean for their wellbeing, learning, and relationships. Families will learn practical strategies for encouraging healthy media habits and creating ongoing conversations about technology at home. The session will also include time for questions and discussion around screen time, cell phones, and raising children in an
increasingly digital world. https://www.mediapoweryouth.org/ These workshops include a simple pizza dinner (5–5:15pm) as well as limited free childcare for ages 4 and up (must use bathroom independently) for participating families during speaker presentation (5:15–6:30pm).

Children's Museum of New Hampshire
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Children's Museum of New Hampshire
603-742-2002
questions@childrens-museum.org
https://childrens-museum.org/
Children's Museum of New Hampshire
6 Washington Street
Dover, New Hampshire 03820
603-742-2002
questions@childrens-museum.org
https://childrens-museum.org

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