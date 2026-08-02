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Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

Winter Celebrations Homeschool Guided Tour

Winter Celebrations Homeschool Guided Tour

Date: December 10, 2026
Times: 9:30 AM, 10 AM, 10:30 AM, 11 AM, 12 PM & 12:30 PM
Ages: 6–12, grades 1–6
Cost: $15

Take a walk through 150 years of winter celebrations in New England. Hear about the importance of New Year’s Day while exploring a hands-on exhibit and making a gift to take home. Visit an elaborately decorated Victorian home. Learn about Hanukkah in the early 20th century and other winter celebrations around the world. Finally, speak with a member of the Abbott family at their 1943 store and hear how World War II has impacted the Christmas holidays.

Winter Celebrations is a family program designed for children ages 6–12. Children ages 6–7 must be accompanied by an adult. Children ages 8–12 may participate without an accompanying adult.

Receive 10% off sibling registrations for homeschool classes, workshops, and tours.

https://www.strawberybanke.org/homeschool

Strawbery Banke Museum
$15
09:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Strawbery Banke Museum
6034331100
info@sbmuseum.org
StrawberyBanke.org

Artist Group Info

info@sbmuseum.org
Strawbery Banke Museum
14 Hancock Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
6034331100
info@sbmuseum.org
https://www.strawberybanke.org/

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