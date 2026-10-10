Wine Tote Workshop and Wine Tasting with George S Wallace Bagmaker at Wine on Main

Create a charming, handmade wine bottle gift bag that’s as fun to make as it is to give! In this beginner-friendly class, you’ll transform simple felt rectangles and squares into a festive, reusable wine bottle tote using colorful embroidery floss and easy hand-stitching techniques.

You’ll learn how to assemble and embellish your felt bag, practice basic embroidery stitches, and add your own personal touches with decorative stitching and creative details. No sewing machine is needed—just felt, embroidery floss, a needle, and your imagination!

This is a relaxed, creative project that’s perfect for beginners and anyone who enjoys hand stitching. You’ll leave class with a finished wine bottle gift bag ready for your next hostess gift, celebration, or special occasion.

No previous sewing or embroidery experience necessary.

This event includes a wine tasting with 4 wines from around the world as well as light snacks.

$75pp.

21+ and limited to 18 people.