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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Wine on Main Basement Sale

Wine on Main Basement Sale

A few years ago, we did our first ever basement sale to clear out space and make room for new items. It's time to do it again! We've accumulated all kinds of goodies in the last couple of years that served their purpose for a while, but now it's time to find them new homes and free up some real estate in the store.

Join us during business hours on Saturday August 22nd to peruse these items. Think of it as a tag sale in our tasting room featuring glassware, wine accessories, vases, art, books, and more.

It's also a great time to visit us because our Summer Stock-up sale will be on! It's the last day to save 15% on cases of wine (mix and match) before we go on Summer Break.

Wine on Main
$65pp
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Wine on Main
6038975828
info@wineonmainnh.com
http://www.wineonmainnh.com
Wine on Main
9 North Main Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301

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