Wine on Main Basement Sale

A few years ago, we did our first ever basement sale to clear out space and make room for new items. It's time to do it again! We've accumulated all kinds of goodies in the last couple of years that served their purpose for a while, but now it's time to find them new homes and free up some real estate in the store.

Join us during business hours on Saturday August 22nd to peruse these items. Think of it as a tag sale in our tasting room featuring glassware, wine accessories, vases, art, books, and more.

It's also a great time to visit us because our Summer Stock-up sale will be on! It's the last day to save 15% on cases of wine (mix and match) before we go on Summer Break.