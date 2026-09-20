William Ghezzi, Solo Guitar

Classical guitarist William Ghezzi will perform solo guitar works by Bach, Schenck, Telemann, Nin-Culmell, Olivas, Ponce, Lauro, Carlevaro, Crespo, and Villa-Lobos. William Ghezzi has performed widely as soloist, as well as with orchestras, chamber ensembles, choruses, dance companies, and theater. He has appeared with the Montpelier Chamber Orchestra, the Harry Partch Ensemble, and the Philadelphia Guitar Ensemble, among many others. His recordings are available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and YouTube Music, and his performance videos can be seen on YouTube, Vimeo, and Instagram. His most recent release, "Portfolio", is available on all major streaming platforms.