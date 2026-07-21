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Wildflower Festival

Wildflower Festival

Come join us for a day of art, music and ecology in Milford, NH! The Wildflower festival is dedicated to bringing artist and the community together to support our local ecosystem. We will be hosting an art market from 12-6pm with over 60 local artist and makers as well as educational booths about native plants and insects. There will be a native plants sale, live music and food trucks!

Keyes Field Stage
By Donation
12:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Wild Spaces Collective
info@wildflowerfest.com
wildflowerfest.com

Artist Group Info

griffcomtois@gmail.com
Keyes Field Stage
45 Elm St
Milford, New Hampshire 03055

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