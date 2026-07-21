Wildflower Festival
Wildflower Festival
Come join us for a day of art, music and ecology in Milford, NH! The Wildflower festival is dedicated to bringing artist and the community together to support our local ecosystem. We will be hosting an art market from 12-6pm with over 60 local artist and makers as well as educational booths about native plants and insects. There will be a native plants sale, live music and food trucks!
Keyes Field Stage
By Donation
12:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Wild Spaces Collective
info@wildflowerfest.com
Artist Group Info
griffcomtois@gmail.com
Keyes Field Stage
45 Elm StMilford, New Hampshire 03055