Wildcrafted Marks
Wildcrafted Marks
Celebrate the arrival of fall and rebirth with this guided art making experience, all out doors! We will be using seasonal nature materials to celebrate the turning of the wheel and how we are feeling about ourselves at this moment in time. Free parking in back off of Kirkland Street.
The Aplomb Project
$0-$35
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Aplomb Project
6032083300
danielle@theaplombproject.org
The Aplomb Project
262 Central AveDover, New Hampshire 03820
6032083300
danielle@theaplombproject.org