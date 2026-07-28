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Wildcrafted Marks

Wildcrafted Marks

Celebrate the arrival of fall and rebirth with this guided art making experience, all out doors! We will be using seasonal nature materials to celebrate the turning of the wheel and how we are feeling about ourselves at this moment in time. Free parking in back off of Kirkland Street.

The Aplomb Project
$0-$35
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Aplomb Project
6032083300
danielle@theaplombproject.org
The Aplomb Project
The Aplomb Project
262 Central Ave
Dover, New Hampshire 03820
6032083300
danielle@theaplombproject.org
https://theaplombproject.org/

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