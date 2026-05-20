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White Horse Round

White Horse Round

Nashville-Style Songwriter Round Comes to Riley’s Place in Milford, NH

MILFORD, NH — A Nashville-style songwriter round is coming to Riley’s Place in Milford, NH, bringing an evening of stripped-down performances, original songs, and the kind of storytelling usually reserved for small listening rooms off Music Row.

White Horse Round is a new weekly event created and hosted by Charlie Chronopoulos every Sunday beginning at 5:00 PM.

The one-hour round will feature songwriters trading songs and stories in an intimate acoustic format built around conversation and live performance. The White Horse Round highlights the raw side of songwriting — no full band, no heavy production, just writers and their songs.

The evening will close with a featured set from host Charlie Chronopoulos, whose live performances blend Americana, rock, and singer-songwriter influences with an easy connection to the room.

Music lovers and musicians are welcomed to be part of this community. The Riley’s Place staff will welcome you with no cover, a great menu, and outdoor patio.

Event Details:
• Nashville-Style Writer Round
• Riley’s — Milford, NH
• Starts at 5:00 PM
• One-hour songwriter round followed by a closing set from Charlie Chronopoulos

For more information and to inquire about a spot in the round, contact Glass Factory Records at GlassFactoryRecords@gmail.com.

Riley’s Place is located at 29 Mont Vernon St, Milford, NH 03055.

Riley's Place
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Aug 30, 2026.

Event Supported By

White Horse Round
603.831.8444
GlassFactoryRecords@gmail.com
Riley's Place
29 Mont Vernon Street
Milford, New Hampshire 03055
603.831.8444
GlassFactoryRecords@gmail.com
https://rileysplacellc.com

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