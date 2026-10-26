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What the Dickens?

What the Dickens?

Looking for a fun and festive evening out with family and friends to kick off the holiday season? Join us on Saturday, December 5, 7:30-9:30 pm, as we celebrate Charles Dickens’ holiday classic “A Christmas Carol” in a whole new way!

Stranger Than Fiction, Granite State’s premier improvisational comedy troupe, is back for their second year! They will present “What the Dickens” an improv spin on the classic holiday tale. Cold-hearted Ebenezer Scrooge will be visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future - only this time the audience decides how the story goes!

Seats are limited. Light, packaged snacks and non-alcoholic drinks are included in the ticket price. Please feel free to bring your own spirits and eats to enjoy!

Kimball Jenkins
$25.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Stranger Than Fiction Improv
NA
Thecast@stfimprov.com
https://www.stfimprov.com/
Kimball Jenkins
266 North Main Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
6032253932
connect@kimballjenkins.com
www.kimballjenkins.com

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