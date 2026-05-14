Westford Kiwanis Club Apple Blossom Festival

The Westford Kiwanis Apple Blossom Festival is back! The carnival will be from May 13 to May 17th at the Abbot School, 25 Depot St., Westford, MA, 01886 The carnival will feature rides, games and food.

Ride unlimited rides during our discount ride promotion days, enjoy the sights and sounds of the midway with our more than 15 rides and make memories with your whole family! More information and to purchase discounted tickets visit www.fiestashows.com

WHEN: The carnival will open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 5pm, Saturday at 11:30am and Sunday Noon. Sponsored by the Westford Kiwanis. Closing times can vary and are subject to change without notice. Typically the carnival closes between 10pm-11pm on weekdays and Saturdays. Sunday will close at 5pm.

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3630631-0?pid=10413

Date and Time: On Wed, 13 May 2026 17:00 - Sun, 17 May 2026 17:00

Venue details: Abbot Elementary School, 25 Depot Street, Westford, Massachusetts, 01886, United States

Category: Community | Fairs