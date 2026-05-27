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Weirs Beach Jazz Series

Weirs Beach Jazz Series

The Weirs Action Committee presents its fifth season of free jazz band concerts on the Weirs Beach Boardwalk featuring the Boardwalk Jazz Quartet. The BJQ brings back the familiar tunes by Duke Ellington, Count Basie, and other jazz greats whose music once graced the Winnipesaukee Pier’s grand ballroom at Weirs Beach. The band also plays jazz arrangements of contemporary popular tunes as well as originals. The band plays at the middle of the Weirs Beach boardwalk on Sunday nights, beginning the last Sunday in June, and ending the last Sunday in August. The free Sunday night concerts begin at 6pm and end at 9pm.

Weirs Beach Boardwalk
Every week through Aug 30, 2026.
Sunday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM

Event Supported By

Weirs Action Committee
wac@weirsbeach.org
http://www.weirsbeach.org

Artist Group Info

Rob Ames
https://robamesmusic.com
Weirs Beach Boardwalk
Lakeside Avenue
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
wac@weirsbeach.org
https://weirsbeach.com/reasons-to-visit/activities/music/

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