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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Waypoint's 20th Anniversary Touch-a-Truck Event!

Waypoint's 20th Anniversary Touch-a-Truck Event!

Join us for Waypoint's 20th Anniversary Touch-a-Truck Event!

Saturday, September 12th from 9am to 1pm, RAIN OR SHINE! 

Touch-a-Truck features vehicles of all kinds, including cranes, low beds, trash trucks, tricked out cars, and more! Kids will be able to climb and explore the vehicles, ride the Roaming Railroad, get their face painted, and enjoy a variety of activities. Families can also enjoy family-friendly snacks from Kona Ice and New Hampshah's Mini Donuts. The event will be horn-free.
 
Your participation helps support services provided to children, youth and families at Waypoint's family and children's services in the Seacoast. Waypoint supports children, youth and families across New Hampshire, offering resources, family support, home care, and services for youth experiencing homelessness.  
 
Touch-a-Truck will be held at Pease Tradeport, 2 International Drive, Portsmouth, NH. Please stay tuned for parking details on our website or our Facebook event page as we get closer to the event!
 
Tickets are $5 per person, not to exceed $20 per family.
Pay CASH, VENMO, OR CREDIT CARD at the gate, day of the event.

Learn More: https://waypointnh.org/touch-a-truck

Pease International Tradeport
$5/ person, not to exceed $20/ family
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Waypoint NH
603-518-4000
waypointnh.org
Pease International Tradeport
2 International Dr
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
6032126416
stapk@waypointnh.org
https://waypointnh.org/touch-a-truck

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