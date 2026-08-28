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WAKEMAN

WAKEMAN

WAKEMAN is a new folk-rock musical which centers around the true story of Sarah Rosetta Wakeman, a young woman who presented herself as a man and joined the Union Army during the Civil War. Her adventures are forever captured in a series of letters written to her family chronicling her daily life as Private Lyons Wakeman in the 153rd New York infantry. It is estimated that over 400 women fought in the Civil War. Wakeman weaves together the fascinating stories of these untold heroes. Original songs by lyricist/composer Jenn Grinels bring to life this tale of identity and the pursuit of the American Dream.

New London Barn Playhouse
$45.00
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New London Barn Playhouse
603-526-6710
tickets@nlbarn.org
https://www.nlbarn.org/
New London Barn Playhouse
84 Main Street
New London, New Hampshire 03257
503-526-6710
tickets@nlbarn.org
www.nlbarn.org

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