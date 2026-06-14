VISTA & VIBES FREE CONCERT FEATURING WICKED SMART HORN BAND

The Society for the Protection of NH Forests (Forest Society) and the Bretzfelder Park Committee are proud to announce their free, outdoor summer concert. The North Country staple, Wicked Smart Horn Band, will play as part of the Bretzfelder Park Summer Family Education Series on Saturday, August 22 at 4:30 p.m. The concert will take place at The Rocks.

Music will fill the air at The Rocks with a live performance by the Wicked Smart Horn Band. Based out of Franconia, the 9-piece Wicked Smart Horn Band has been performing high-energy rhythm and blues, swing, and rock for over four decades. The band features Joe Cimino (bass), Mike Reagan (guitar, vocals), Daniel Sherman (guitar, vocals), Melissa Furbish (Lead Vocals) Tony Cimino (drums), Mark Flynn (Tenor Sax), Mitch Quintanilla (Alto Sax), Bruce Kimball (saxophone), and Roy Brewster (saxophone, clarinet).

To RSVP to the event, visit the Forest Society website at https://www.forestsociety.org/the-rocks/bretzfelder Registration is not required but appreciated. Walk-ins are welcome; those registered will receive updates about any changes to the programming.

ABOUT THE ROCKS

The Rocks is a 1,400-acre property, owned and managed by the Forest Society. Built as a working farm in the 1880s by John Jacob Glessner, a co-founder of International Harvester, The Rocks retains much of the grandeur of White Mountain retreats – exceptional period architecture, an Olmsted-designed Garden, and a network of woodland trails open to the public year-round. In 1978, descendants of the Glessner family donated The Rocks to the Forest Society, which has operated it since as a vibrant Christmas tree farm, conservation and nature education center, and working forest. Learn more about The Rocks at forestsociety.org/the-rocks.

ABOUT THE FOREST SOCIETY

The Forest Society is a private, non-profit land trust and forestry organization established in 1901. The Forest Society now owns 200 protected forests constituting nearly 65,000 acres in 105 New Hampshire communities across the state. In addition, it currently holds nearly 800 conservation easements statewide, permanently protecting an additional 131,000 acres of New Hampshire’s natural landscape.

