Free to attend for students and professionals interested in public health! Join the This is Public Health Graduate School Virtual Fair, presented with ASPPH, on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM ET. Chat live with admissions representatives from public health schools and programs, explore MPH and other degree options, and get your application questions answered. It all happens online, with no travel needed.

This is an online event. Register free on CareerEco to get into the fair: https://www.careereco.com/events/tiph-nov2026?utm_source=nhpr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=virtual-fair-this-is-public-health-2026-11-17