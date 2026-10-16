Free to attend for anyone interested in a graduate degree in public health! On Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM Eastern Time, meet schools and programs of public health from across the country. It all happens online, with no travel needed.

This is an online event. Register free on CareerEco to get into the fair: https://www.careereco.com/events/tiph-nov2026?utm_source=nhpr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=virtual-fair-this-is-public-health-2026-11-17