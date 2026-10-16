Virtual Fair This is Public Health
Virtual Fair This is Public Health
Free to attend for anyone interested in a graduate degree in public health! On Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM Eastern Time, meet schools and programs of public health from across the country. It all happens online, with no travel needed.
This is an online event. Register free on CareerEco to get into the fair: https://www.careereco.com/events/tiph-nov2026?utm_source=nhpr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=virtual-fair-this-is-public-health-2026-11-17
Online event (CareerEco virtual platform)
Free
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
CareerEco
events@careereco.com