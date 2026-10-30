Free to attend for veterans, active-duty service members, military spouses and dependents! Join the Virtual Career Fair for Veterans and Military Spouses on Wednesday, January 13, 2027, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM ET. Chat live with military-friendly employers, explore open positions, and share your resume. It all happens online, with no travel needed.

This is an online event. Register free on CareerEco to get into the fair: https://www.careereco.com/events/VeteransJan2027?utm_source=nhpr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=virtual-career-fair-for-veterans-and-military-spouses-2027-01-13