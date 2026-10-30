Free to attend for students exploring careers in animal health! Join the Veterinary Professions Virtual Fair on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM ET. Chat live with admissions representatives from veterinary medicine and veterinary technology programs, learn about prerequisites and the application process, and get your questions answered. It all happens online, with no travel needed.

This is an online event. Register free on CareerEco to get into the fair: https://www.careereco.com/events/Vet-Dec2026?utm_source=nhpr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=veterinary-professions-virtual-fair-2026-12-02