Free to attend for prospective veterinary students! On Wednesday, December 2, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM Eastern Time, meet admissions representatives from veterinary and related programs. It all happens online, with no travel needed.

This is an online event. Register free on CareerEco to get into the fair: https://www.careereco.com/events/Vet-Dec2026?utm_source=nhpr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=veterinary-professions-virtual-fair-2026-12-02