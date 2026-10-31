Vermont Theatre Company presents "An Evening of One Acts"

Vermont Theatre Company announces An Evening of One Acts at the Evening Star Grange in East Dummerston, VT, November 13 through 15. Shows are at 7 pm on Friday and Saturday and 2 pm on Sunday. VTC's Fall program of One Act plays is a learning opportunity for new and seasoned directors to try new things and stretch themselves with contemporary material. The One Acts are supported by Ben Stockman, professional theatre director and artistic director of New England Youth Theatre. The producer is VTC's artistic director Jess Iris, and Midnight's own Evangeline Rera will be stage manager.

This Fall's play offerings are as follows:

"A Scientific Experience Unlike Any Other" by Lucy Johnston, directed by Lucy Johnston

"A Scientific Experience Unlike Any Other" begins in an educational narrative controlled by the company DEM-EATER. Ken the CEO and Wanda the Wandera shrink themselves (and the audience) into the soil, underneath the theater, where they meet locals Ant and Worm. Soon a revolutionary process of social transformation begins when the worker and the farmer take back control of their means of production. The play is funny and fantastical, while remaining grounded in our present moment. Amidst the 250th anniversary of the United States, this play envisions a united block of Earthlings against extractive capitalists and asks, where do we go from here?

"Court of Inquiry" adapted from Agatha Christie by Miles Ledoux, directed by Miles Ledoux

"Court of Inquiry" brings us to a (possibly haunted) country house in 1920s England. It's the tail-end of a New Year's Eve party, and when a mysterious stranger arrives at the stroke of midnight, the occupants find themselves delving into the house's past, pursuing the knowledge of what caused the former owner to take his own life. The play is based on an early Agatha Christie story in which two of her classic characters, Mr. Quin and Mr. Satterthwaite, meet for the first time.

"Riddled With You" by Alex Lockie, directed by Laura Lockie

"Riddled with You" is an intergenerational family drama that examines that which binds and tears us apart. Heredity, a blessing or a curse? Is the Internet a tool for connection or division? How do family dynamics shape our choices, whether we know it or not? Written by local journalist, Alex Lockie, it is set here and now, and you may see yourself or someone you know in it.

"Platypusary" by Andrew Gerber, directed by Lucy Webb

A new play by Andrew Gerber tells the true story of the platypuses in the Bronx Zoo in the 1940s and 50s — with parallels to The Odyssey and modern-day academia.

Tickets will be available on a sliding scale of $10 to $20, both at the door or online at vermonttheatrecompany.org. Follow Vermont Theatre Company on Facebook and Instagram for updates on this production's creative process and future calls for volunteers.

Founded in 1984, the Vermont Theatre Company is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing accessible and thought-provoking theatre to the greater Brattleboro community. With a commitment to open auditions and inclusive participation, VTC produces a diverse range of performances each year—from Shakespeare in the Park to contemporary works and new play festivals—fostering creativity, connection, and community through the performing arts. Learn more at www.vermonttheatrecompany.org