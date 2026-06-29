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Vermont Sheep and Wool Festival

Vermont Sheep and Wool Festival

The 2026 Vermont Sheep and Wool Festival celebrates "Weaving Traditions".

The Festival features a wide variety of vendors offering fleece and yarn, fiber animals, handspinning and fiber crafting equipment and supplies, handcrafted natural fiber products and local meat and cheese. The Festival includes contests, fiber arts classes and demonstrations, shepherd workshops, herding demos, fleece sale and more set against a backdrop of rolling hills during the peak of Vermont fall foliage.

Date and Time: On Sat, 03 Oct 2026 10:00 - Sun, 04 Oct 2026 16:00

Venue details: Tunbridge Fairgrounds, 1 Fairgrounds Lane, Tunbridge, Vermont, 05077, United States

Category: Festivals | Festival

Tunbridge Fairgrounds
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Oct 04, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Vermont Sheep and Wool Festival
8025923153
vtsheepandwoolfest@gmail.com
Tunbridge Fairgrounds
1 Fairgrounds Lane
Tunbridge, Vermont 05077

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