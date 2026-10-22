Velvet & Evergreen Evening

Join us for an enchanting evening of celebration, connection, and holiday cheer. Kimball Jenkins is hosting this festive fundraiser to raise vital funds for its continued preservation work and general operations.

Experience our illuminated grounds and interior holiday themed rooms of our historic mansion while enjoying light bites, holiday cheer, and sweet treats. Raffles, door prizes, and an art silent auction will add to the evening’s merrymakings.

Interested in sponsoring this event? There are a variety of options to promote your company and support this exciting event! Please contact Executive Director, Martha Lemire, martha@kimballjenkins.com or call 603.225.3932 for further details.

Tickets: https://kimballjenkins.harnessgiving.org/events/4221