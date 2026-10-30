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Vault's Women in STEM Virtual Career and Grad School Fair

Vault's Women in STEM Virtual Career and Grad School Fair

Free to attend for women students, grads and professionals in science, technology, engineering and math! Join Vault's Women in STEM Virtual Career and Grad School Fair on Thursday, January 28, 2027, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM ET. Chat live with employers and graduate programs committed to advancing women in STEM, explore jobs, internships and degree options, and share your resume. It all happens online, with no travel needed.

This is an online event. Register free on CareerEco to get into the fair: https://www.careereco.com/events/WomenSTEMjan2027?utm_source=nhpr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=vaults-women-in-stem-virtual-career-and-grad-school-fair-2027-01-28

Online event (CareerEco virtual platform)
Free
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 28 Jan 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CareerEco
events@careereco.com
https://www.careereco.com
Online event (CareerEco virtual platform)
https://www.careereco.com

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