Free to attend for anyone considering an MBA! Join Vault's MBA Virtual Grad School Fair on Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM ET. Chat live with admissions representatives from full-time, part-time, online and executive MBA programs, compare schools, and get your application and financing questions answered. It all happens online, with no travel needed.

This is an online event. Register free on CareerEco to get into the fair: https://www.careereco.com/events/mba-grad-nov26?utm_source=nhpr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=vaults-mba-virtual-grad-school-fair-2026-11-19