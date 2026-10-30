Free to attend for students, grads and professionals interested in banking, finance and financial technology! Join Vault's Banking and FinTech Virtual Career and Grad School Fair on Wednesday, January 20, 2027, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM ET. Chat live with employers and graduate programs, explore jobs, internships and degree options, and share your resume. It all happens online, with no travel needed.

This is an online event. Register free on CareerEco to get into the fair: https://www.careereco.com/events/banking-Jan2027?utm_source=nhpr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=vaults-banking-and-fintech-virtual-career-and-grad-school-fair-2027-01-20