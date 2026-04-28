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Using Native Plants in Your Garden and Yard

Using Native Plants in Your Garden and Yard

Native plants provide so many benefits to pollinators, birds, and the environment. They’re also often low maintenance choices that do well in less than ideal soils and growing conditions such as too much or too little water. Learn from our special guest, Ray from Prides Corner Farms, about using and caring for these plants.

Moulton Farm
Free
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Event Supported By

Moulton Farm
603-279-3915
info@MoultonFarm.com
https://www.moultonfarm.com/
Moulton Farm
18 Quarry Road
Meredith, New Hampshire 03253
603-279-3915
info@moultonfarm.com
https://www.moultonfarm.com/

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