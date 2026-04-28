Using Native Plants in Your Garden and Yard
Using Native Plants in Your Garden and Yard
Native plants provide so many benefits to pollinators, birds, and the environment. They’re also often low maintenance choices that do well in less than ideal soils and growing conditions such as too much or too little water. Learn from our special guest, Ray from Prides Corner Farms, about using and caring for these plants.
Moulton Farm
Free
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Moulton Farm
603-279-3915
info@MoultonFarm.com
Moulton Farm
18 Quarry RoadMeredith, New Hampshire 03253
603-279-3915
info@moultonfarm.com