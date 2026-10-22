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Upper Valley Symphony Orchestra

Upper Valley Symphony Orchestra in Lebanon, NH, on Sunday, November 24, 2024. Copyright 2024 Rob Strong

Upper Valley Symphony Orchestra

Under the direction of conductor Mark Nelson, the Upper Valley Symphony Orchestra presents its fall concert at the Lebanon Opera House. Opening with Aaron Copland’s bracing Fanfare for the Common Man, the program features Brahms’s peerless Symphony No. 4 — a work that distills a lifetime’s experience, by a composer at the very top of his game. Also included on the program is Samuel Barber’s First Essay for Orchestra, a work which shares stylistic similarities with the composer’s famous Adagio for Strings.

Lebanon Opera House
$20
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Upper Valley Music Center
603-448-1642
info@uvmusic.org
https://uvmusic.org/
Lebanon Opera House
51 W. Park St
Lebanon, New Hampshire 03766
603-448-0400
boxoffice@lebanonoperahouse.org
https://lebanonoperahouse.org/

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