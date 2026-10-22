Under the direction of conductor Mark Nelson, the Upper Valley Symphony Orchestra presents its fall concert at the Lebanon Opera House. Opening with Aaron Copland’s bracing Fanfare for the Common Man, the program features Brahms’s peerless Symphony No. 4 — a work that distills a lifetime’s experience, by a composer at the very top of his game. Also included on the program is Samuel Barber’s First Essay for Orchestra, a work which shares stylistic similarities with the composer’s famous Adagio for Strings.