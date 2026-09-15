UNH Manchester Fall Open House
UNH Manchester Fall Open House
Register today for Fall Open House at UNH Manchester! We're excited to show you our campus and what you can achieve here. At Fall Open House, you'll learn about the UNH experience and hands-on learning that will help you grow into a career you love. Come meet the people who will inspire your success here and after graduation.
University of New Hampshire, Manchester
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
University of New Hampshire, Manchester
88 Commercial StreetManchester, New Hampshire 03101