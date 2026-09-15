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UNH Manchester Fall Open House

UNH Manchester Fall Open House

Register today for Fall Open House at UNH Manchester! We're excited to show you our campus and what you can achieve here. At Fall Open House, you'll learn about the UNH experience and hands-on learning that will help you grow into a career you love. Come meet the people who will inspire your success here and after graduation.

University of New Hampshire, Manchester
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
University of New Hampshire, Manchester
88 Commercial Street
Manchester, New Hampshire 03101

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