Tour, Taste and Bottle wine with the winemaker, includes Charcuterie and wine pairing! Brookline, NH

Join us for an unforgettable winery tour experience, ranked as the number one winery tour in New England! Special Mother's Day, Father's Day and Halloween Event!!

12pm, 1pm and 2pm! For just $59 per person, immerse yourself in the world of wine and indulge in a range of delightful activities.

Begin your journey with a captivating behind-the-scenes guided tour of our prestigious winery, picturesque vineyard, and enchanting wine cellar. Discover the rich history of Brookline's Ice District as we delve into the captivating tales of our 1830s tasting room and the humble beginnings of our family's vineyard and winemaking traditions. Don't miss the chance to snap a photo of Averill, our beloved elephant, as she playfully crushes grapes!

Next, channel your inner winemaker as you bottle the day's exquisite wine. With expert guidance, cork your personalized bottle and choose from a selection of foils that serve as a memento of your thrilling adventure. As part of the experience, one bottle of wine is included, but you'll have the opportunity to purchase additional bottles if desired. Please note that the specific wine being bottled will be pre-selected by our skilled Vintner based on the weekly bottling schedule.

Afterward, indulge your senses in our welcoming tasting room, where you'll be treated to a delightful flight of four wines carefully curated from our extensive selection. Accompanying this delectable tasting experience is a thoughtfully prepared charcuterie board featuring a tantalizing assortment of chocolates, cheeses, nuts, and meats. It's a sensory journey that will leave a lasting impression.

As a token of our appreciation, each guest will receive a beautifully crafted AVH Wine Glass, available in both stemmed and stemless options. These glasses boast an elegant, embossed design featuring Averill the Elephant gracefully holding a bunch of grapes-a cherished keepsake to commemorate your visit.

Your two-hour adventure will be expertly guided by one of Averill House Vineyards' talented winemakers. Come prepared with questions, ideas, and an insatiable curiosity as we embark on a journey of discovery. Whether you're a seasoned wine enthusiast or a curious novice, this event promises to be a delightful and memorable experience that you'll treasure for years to come.

Please note that while our tours are always informative, certain elements may be modified based on weather conditions. We encourage you to dress accordingly, as some portions of the tour will take place outdoors.

Don't miss the opportunity to meet the winemakers and join us on this extraordinary wine adventure. Book your tickets now and secure your place in this sought-after experience!

Experience includes:

Behind the Scenes Guided Tour

Charcuterie board

Tasting of four wines from our tasting menu, over 21 to choose from (non-alcohol options available)

Wine Cellar tasting of the days wine

Bottle of the Days wine (Non-Alcohol options available)

Commemorative wine glass

For something truly special consider adding the Smores, Wine Cream ice cream or Gourmet Wine Chip board..

Children and well-mannered pets are welcome in the outside tasting room.

Children and young adults are welcome with a paid adult ticket (21 and older).

If Sundays do not work, consider a private event of 6 or more! info@averillhousevineyard.com