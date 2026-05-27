Throwback Theater at North Hampton Public Library
Throwback Theater at North Hampton Public Library
It's Throwback Thursday at NHPL! Join us every Thursday for a classic "throwback" film.
- Thursday, 7/2: The Mummy (1932)
- Thursday, 7/ 9: Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954)
- Thursday, 7/16: The Lost World (1960)
- Thursday, 7/23: Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)
- Thursday, 7/30: Secret of the Incas (1954)
North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
Every week through Jul 30, 2026.
Thursday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Thursday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Event Supported By
North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
(603) 964-6326
nhplprogramming@gmail.com
North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
239 Atlantic AvenueNorth Hampton, New Hampshire 03862
(603) 964-6326
nhplprogramming@gmail.com