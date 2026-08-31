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Through The Lens Photography Show

Through The Lens Photography Show

The Lakes Region Camera Club is proud to invite the public to our premier annual gallery exhibition, Through The Lens Photography Show. Hosted at the Lakes Region Art Association Gallery inside the Tanger Outlets Mall in Tilton, New Hampshire, the exhibition will run daily from October 15 through October 25, 2026.

Capturing the Beauty of New Hampshire and Beyond
Offering a unique window into the world through the eyes of regional artists, this year's exhibition showcases a diverse collection of stunning color and black-and-white prints presented in multiple formats. Whether capturing the rugged landscapes of the Lakes Region or far-flung destinations, each piece reflects the distinct vision and creativity of our local membership.

For over 75 years, the Lakes Region Camera Club has served as a cornerstone for visual storytelling in New Hampshire. Providing a welcoming and collaborative community for both amateur and professional photographers, the club fosters growth at all skill levels.

Lakes Region Camera Club
10:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Lakes Region Camera Club
2035216316
lrcc603@gmail.com
lrcameraclub.com

Artist Group Info

Camera Club Members
bjhall01@gmail.com
Lakes Region Camera Club
PO Box 281
Laconia, New Hampshire 03247-0281
203-521-6216
lrcc603@gmail.com
https://lrcameraclub.com

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