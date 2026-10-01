Therapeutic Journaling - A mixed media workshop
Therapeutic Journaling - A mixed media workshop
Explore self-expression and emotional wellbeing through the creative, hands-on practice of therapeutic journaling. In this group, we move beyond traditional pen-and-paper reflection to incorporate collage, magazine cut-outs, stamping, and other mixed-media techniques as tools for processing thoughts and feelings. No artistic experience is necessary!
Concord Public Library
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Concord Public Library
Concord Public Library
45 Green StreetConcord, New Hampshire 03301
(603) 225-8670
library@concordnh.gov