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Therapeutic Journaling - A mixed media workshop

Therapeutic Journaling - A mixed media workshop

Explore self-expression and emotional wellbeing through the creative, hands-on practice of therapeutic journaling. In this group, we move beyond traditional pen-and-paper reflection to incorporate collage, magazine cut-outs, stamping, and other mixed-media techniques as tools for processing thoughts and feelings. No artistic experience is necessary!

Concord Public Library
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Concord Public Library
www.concordpubliclibrary.net
Concord Public Library
45 Green Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
(603) 225-8670
library@concordnh.gov
https://www.concordnh.gov/1983/Library

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