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"The Women of Tamworth: Then & Now" Photo Exhibit

"The Women of Tamworth: Then & Now" Photo Exhibit

Join the Tamworth Community Nurse Association and the Arts Council of Tamworth for this free photography exhibit featuring reflections on life, change, and the wisdom of growing older. Photography features the models for the 2002 and 2026 TCNA benefit calendars.

December 4th: 12:15 PM - 2 PM
December 5th: 10 AM - 2 PM

More info at https://www.facebook.com/share/1JKW5eWtit/.

Gibson Center for Senior Services
12:15 PM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Arts Council of Tamworth
603-584-2712
general@artscounciltamworth.org
https://www.artstamworth.org/
Gibson Center for Senior Services
14 Grove Street
North Conway, New Hampshire 03860
603-356-3231
info@gibsoncenter.org
https://www.gibsoncenter.org/

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