"The Women of Tamworth: Then & Now" Photo Exhibit
"The Women of Tamworth: Then & Now" Photo Exhibit
Join the Tamworth Community Nurse Association and the Arts Council of Tamworth for this free photography exhibit featuring reflections on life, change, and the wisdom of growing older. Photography features the models for the 2002 and 2026 TCNA benefit calendars.
December 4th: 12:15 PM - 2 PM
December 5th: 10 AM - 2 PM
More info at https://www.facebook.com/share/1JKW5eWtit/.
Gibson Center for Senior Services
12:15 PM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Arts Council of Tamworth
603-584-2712
general@artscounciltamworth.org
Gibson Center for Senior Services
14 Grove StreetNorth Conway, New Hampshire 03860
603-356-3231
info@gibsoncenter.org